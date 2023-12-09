Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Request has a market cap of $92.53 million and $1.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,929.01 or 1.00053388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010316 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09378486 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,826,666.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.