Reviewing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

This table compares Aviat Networks and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $352.91 million 1.07 $11.53 million $1.54 20.92 Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.74 -$3.76 million ($0.16) -18.56

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 5.18% 15.63% 9.39% Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Franklin Wireless on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

