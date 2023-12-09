RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $278.71

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $43,498.17 or 0.98994981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,939.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00175257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00582191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00400580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00118788 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,281.92730451 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,992.11956953 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

