RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.62

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.62 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.76). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.