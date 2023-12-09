Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.96 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00007784 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $70.96 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 547.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.45279754 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

