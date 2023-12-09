Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,746.48

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $1,746.48 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.80 or 0.05344869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00073017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,568,123,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,534,193 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.