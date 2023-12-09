Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Insider Sells $13,909.40 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) insider Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $13,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,544.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Seer Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.71 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 540.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
