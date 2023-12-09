Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.18. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 52,093 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,843.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 47.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.