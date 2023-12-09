Siacoin (SC) Price Up 29% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $408.96 million and $64.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00174949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00580687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00400682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00118742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,921,605,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,897,759,565 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.