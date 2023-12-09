SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.33 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $224.82 million and approximately $36.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,024,269,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

