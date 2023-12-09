SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $15.59 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.59 million and $458,210.78 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.
SOLVE Profile
SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.
Buying and Selling SOLVE
