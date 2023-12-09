SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $15.59 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.59 million and $458,210.78 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

