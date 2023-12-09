SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Tops $15.32 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $392,122.38 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

