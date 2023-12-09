Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $269.12. 2,608,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.22 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

