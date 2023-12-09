Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.01. 2,499,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

