Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

