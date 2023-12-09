Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $180.47 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $180.47 million and approximately $30.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.98 or 1.00010883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04698843 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $33,291,921.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.