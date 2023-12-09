Steem Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $121.08 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00174949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00580687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00400682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00118742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,384,662 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.