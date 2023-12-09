Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.28. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 30,612 shares changing hands.

RAY.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on Stingray Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

