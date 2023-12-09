STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0676 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. STP has a total market capitalization of $131.34 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06817807 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,973,906.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

