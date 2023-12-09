Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $176.26 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $176.26 million and $24.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.57 or 0.05366715 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00075414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,113,621 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

