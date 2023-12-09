Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $715.39 million and approximately $164.61 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,262,463 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,033,262,462.9330767 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.70922009 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $179,091,371.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

