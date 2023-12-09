Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.32

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.32 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($2.95). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.93), with a volume of 223,028 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Get Temple Bar alerts:

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.