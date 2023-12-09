Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.32

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.32 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($2.95). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.93), with a volume of 223,028 shares trading hands.
Temple Bar Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
Temple Bar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.
About Temple Bar
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.
