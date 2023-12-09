Tenset Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $397,657.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tenset

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 163,200,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,431,222 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars.

