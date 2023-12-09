TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $371.65 million and $76.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00075990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,782,117,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,324,156 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.