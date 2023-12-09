Terran Coin Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $386,918.63 and approximately $17,309.29 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

