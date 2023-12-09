Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $949.75 million and $39.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 983,890,025 coins and its circulating supply is 962,912,235 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

