The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.88

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.88 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.40). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.36), with a volume of 3,209,414 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIG
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.