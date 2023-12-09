The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.88

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.88 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.40). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.36), with a volume of 3,209,414 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.19 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

