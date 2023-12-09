THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.58 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $219,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

