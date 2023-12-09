Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $266.66 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $266.66 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02735021 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $29,892,285.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

