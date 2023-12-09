Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.88 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.94 billion and $40.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.55 or 0.99995876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,353,568 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 3,900,711,331.8364077 with 3,450,016,702.4103975 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.36592724 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $42,168,844.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

