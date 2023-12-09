Tribe One Day Volume Hits $577,151.20 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $184.60 million and $577,151.20 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,240,766 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

