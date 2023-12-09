UMA Market Cap Hits $158.30 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $158.30 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,232,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,694,520 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

