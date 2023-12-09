UniBot Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.27 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $65.25 or 0.00148043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniBot has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $65.25 million and $15.27 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 66.05955595 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $15,402,089.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

