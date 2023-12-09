Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $251.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.99 or 0.00015865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00175519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.71661251 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 880 active market(s) with $187,418,794.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

