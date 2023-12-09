USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops One Day Volume of $346,549.88

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.60 million and $346,549.88 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,817.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00581959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00118537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

