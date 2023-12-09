Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.64 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $108.64 million and $92.35 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02277117 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $88,589,830.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

