Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.01 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Verasity has a total market cap of $86.01 million and $15.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

