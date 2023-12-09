Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Reaches $18.29 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $85.33 million and $18.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

