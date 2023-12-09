Verge One Day Volume Reaches $3.62 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00174949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00580687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00400682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00118742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

