Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCVGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $3.23. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 526,769 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

