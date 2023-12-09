Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $3.23. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 526,769 shares traded.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
