Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,094,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 449,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 424,177 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 113,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,559 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. 31,890,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,122,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

