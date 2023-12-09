Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,470. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $462.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.73. The company has a market capitalization of $357.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

