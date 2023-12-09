Vivaldi Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. 2,459,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.