Vivaldi Capital Management LP Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $71.02. 385,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,873. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

