Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,965 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 675.2% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.25. 622,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,198. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average of $214.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.