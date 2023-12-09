Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

