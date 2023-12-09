Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.95. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 261,824 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
