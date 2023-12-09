Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.19 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $186.84 million and approximately $26.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $6.87 or 0.00015639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,980.98 or 1.00064614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010213 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.14845663 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $32,954,334.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.