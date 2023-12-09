Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $6.91 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00015731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $187.83 million and $24.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.14845663 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $32,954,334.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

