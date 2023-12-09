Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

