WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.2% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $35,474.38 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

